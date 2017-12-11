Josh Gordon says Packers CB Demarious Randle ‘couldn’t hold my jock strap’

Josh Gordon looked like he could be in for a monster day after he caught two big passes in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, but Green Bay Packers cornerback Demarious Randall did a solid job covering him the rest of the way. Did Randle earn the right to brag about it? That depends on who you ask.

After the game, Randle was asked about his performance against Gordon. He was beaming with confidence.

How well did #Packers CB Damarious Randall cover #Browns WR Josh Gordon? “He had one catch,” Randall said. “Any more questions?” https://t.co/xXwCq9JWOi — Packers News (@PGPackersNews) December 11, 2017

Gordon wasn’t all that impressed. While he complimented the Packers for grinding out an overtime win, he hinted that he would torch Randall if the Cleveland Browns were a better team overall.

Great Win for them but let’s be serious.. Considering several of our disadvantages as a team, this kid couldn’t hold my jock strap on my worst day lol..@RandallTime https://t.co/ennvwjTMUH — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) December 11, 2017

After seeing Gordon’s tweet, Randall didn’t hold back.

“You must be on that s— again,” he replied.

Gordon ended up with three catches for 69 yards, including one that was an extremely acrobatic touchdown reception early on. Just one of those catches came when Randall was covering him.

Obviously, Gordon would be far more difficult to cover if he had a better quarterback than DeShone Kizer throwing to him. Still, Randall deserves credit for shutting him down in man coverage. Gordon has looked as athletic as ever in his first two games back.