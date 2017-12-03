Josh Gordon expected to start for Browns, be featured in offense

Josh Gordon has not appeared in an NFL game since 2014, but all indications are he is ready for a full workload in his season debut.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Sunday that Gordon is expected to start against the Los Angeles Chargers and will not be on a limited snap count.

The #Browns will unleash WR Josh Gordon today for the first time in years. He'll start, he'll play a lot, and they believe he'll return to form: pic.twitter.com/fvk0sVsmIG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2017

“He is not only going to play against the Chargers, he’s going to start and he’s going to be play a lot,” Rapoport said. “All of a sudden they have one of the elite playmakers in the NFL back on the field fully at their disposal. … He’s learned the play book as well as they could have asked. He’s in shape, so the amount of place isn’t going to be an issue.

Gordon is still just 26, so he has more than enough time to reestablish himself as one of the premier wide receiver’s in the NFL despite his numerous suspensions. He should provide DeShone Kizer with a reliable target down the stretch as the Browns search for their first win.

Gordon is likely down to his last strike with the NFL. If he fails another drug test, he would almost certainly be banned from the league. Browns head coach Hue Jackson admitted he wanted nothing to do with Gordon last year, but he has since changed his stance. Time will tell if Jackson’s faith in Gordon will be rewarded.