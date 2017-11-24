Josh Gordon grateful to Hue Jackson for second chance

A year ago, it looked like Josh Gordon’s Cleveland Browns career was over, but thanks in part to a Hue Jackson change of heart, he’s getting another chance.

On Friday, Gordon thanked his coach for letting him back in the building after he completed rehab and was reinstated by the NFL.

“That just shows the humanity of it,” Gordon said of Jackson’s decision, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “People can make a turn. People can make a change at any given moment just depending on the situation and the variables in place.

“For him, it was just being enlightened on the situation. I think that can happen for many people, many fans, and many whoever that may have thought they were done with me or wanted to be done with me are giving me another opportunity. They kind of just wanted to see it through and I’m glad that he was patient enough to do so, so I appreciate him for doing that.”

Jackson has admitted that, in his eyes, Gordon was done in Cleveland last year, but some things led to him changing his stance. All involved will be hoping it works out for the best.