Report: Josh Gordon hid criminal past from Browns before being drafted

Josh Gordon’s comeback is not exactly going smoothly.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, Gordon hid a lengthy criminal past from the Browns before the 2012 supplemental draft, despite hours of interviews leading up to the process.

Gordon made a series of revelations in an interview with Ben Baskin of Sports Illustrated, including a look at his illegal activities before he entered the NFL. That included admissions of armed robbery, grand theft auto, felony credit card theft, and involvement in gang shootouts. He also discussed how he dealt drugs while at Baylor.

This was all news to the Browns, with former staffers said to be “stunned” by both those revelations as well as his claim that he drank and used drugs before NFL games.

The staffers who were involved in drafting Gordon in 2012 admitted that they knew he wasn’t perfect, but did not know that his issues ran as deep as they apparently did.

That era of the Browns did their fair share of bad draft intel, and they admittedly didn’t have a ton of time before the supplemental draft. Still, not being able to uncover that sort of criminal history is kind of stunning.