Report: Josh Gordon to meet with NFL Wednesday, could be reinstated

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has not appeared in an NFL game since 2014, but that could change before the season is over.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Gordon is scheduled to meet with the NFL on Wednesday to discuss his potential reinstatement.

Browns WR Josh Gordon’s meeting with the NFL is scheduled for Wednesday, not today, per source. Reinstatement could soon be near. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2017

Schefter had reported earlier in the day that Gordon was in New York to meet with NFL executives on Tuesday, and there were rumblings that the Browns could look to trade his rights before the 4 p.m. trade deadline. That is less likely with Gordon’s future up in the air until Wednesday at the earliest. Though, some team could still be willing to take the risk depending on the price tag Cleveland puts on Gordon.

Gordon recently opened up about his extensive drug use and his most recent stint in rehab. He has violated the NFL’s substance abuse policy on numerous occasions and was already denied reinstatement back in May. Still just 26 and loaded with talent, Gordon has the potential to be one of the most explosive playmakers in football. If he is reinstated, he will likely be down to his final strike with the league.