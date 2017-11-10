Josh Gordon reportedly ran 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds

Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL and is set to return to practice with the Cleveland Browns next week, and the team must like what it has seen from the wide receiver thus far.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Gordon was recently clocked at 4.35 seconds while running the 40-yard dash during his training in Gainesville.

Former Washington wide receiver John Ross, who is now with the Cincinnati Bengals, posted the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL Combine history earlier this year with a 4.22. While Gordon’s time is unofficial and unconfirmed, it should give you some idea of the type of shape he is in.

Gordon has not appeared in an NFL game since 2014, and he has been opening up recently about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. When you think about the type of impact he used to make despite a disturbing pregame ritual that he recently shed light on, it’s hard not to be excited about what the 26-year-old still has to offer. If Gordon can stay clean, there’s no reason he can’t reestablish himself as one of the best offensive players in the league.