Josh Gordon to be reinstated by NFL at end of November

Josh Gordon’s NFL exile is almost over.

The league confirmed Wednesday that Gordon will be permitted to join the team immediately for meetings and individual workouts. He will be free to practice with the team on Nov. 20, and can be conditionally reinstated and available for selection in games a week later on Nov. 27.

Here is the full release for #Browns WR Josh Gordon’s conditional reinstatement. He can practice on Nov. 20, play on Nov. 27 pic.twitter.com/wEk5DtQv53 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2017

The decision doesn’t come as a huge surprise, given that the Cleveland Browns receiver was meeting with the NFL this week on the topic.

Gordon hasn’t played in the NFL since 2014, with stints in rehab and suspensions a constant part of his life since. He still has the talent to be an impact NFL player, and is only 26.