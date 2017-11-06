Josh Gordon says he took shots, got high before games

Just how bad were Josh Gordon’s substance abuse issues? So bad that he says he would take shots of alcohol and/or get high before all of his NFL games.

Gordon was conditionally reinstated by the NFL last week and is set to report to the Browns on Tuesday. As he gets closer to getting his playing career back, the wide receiver is trying to open up about some of his past problems that led to multiple suspensions from the NFL.

In an interview with GQ that was published on Monday, Gordon said he used marijuana and/or alcohol before games.

“I used to make a ritual of it before every game. If I had already been drug tested that week, or the day before the game, I knew I had a couple days to buy to clean my system. Even before I was getting tested for alcohol, prior to my DWI in 2014, I would take the biggest bong rip I could. And try to conceal all the smell off all my clothes. I’d be dressed up to go to the game. A bunch of guys smoke weed before the game. But we’re not talking about them,” Gordon said of his pregame marijuana use.

“I would have these little pre-made shots. I used to love Grand Marnier. I could drink it down smooth. I could usually drink a lot of it. But if it wasn’t that, it might be a whiskey or something. And I would drink probably like half a glass, or a couple shots to try and warm my system up, basically. To get the motor running. That’s what I would do for games.”

He said he did that before every game.

Gordon also opened up about his drug use during a feature with “Uninterrupted” last month and said that his coaches at Baylor helped cover him his drug use.

Gordon will be eligible to play for the Browns in early December if he’s able to make it that far. Cleveland sure could use his help on the field after starting the season 0-8.