Josh Gordon says he wants to be ‘the best receiver of all time’

Josh Gordon hasn’t played a down in the NFL in three years, but that has done nothing to soften his lofty ambitions.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday for the first time since he was conditionally reinstated by the NFL, the Cleveland Browns receiver voiced his desire to be the best wide receiver — not just in the NFL today, but of all time.

"My goal is to be the best receiver of all time." – Josh Gordon — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2017

Well, nobody can criticize him for lack of ambition. His 2013 season was outstanding, and he’s still only 26. A big part of achieving that goal will be avoiding the pitfalls that ultimately cost him about three years of his NFL career. Credit to him for aiming high, but it’s probably a huge longshot.