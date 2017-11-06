Josh Gordon will report to Browns on Tuesday

Last week, the NFL announced that Josh Gordon would be officially reinstated and eligible to return to the Cleveland Browns immediately for team meetings and individual workouts. He can then return to practice on November 20 and will available to play on December 3.

The first step in that process will take place on Tuesday with Gordon slated to report for the first time in over a year.

Josh Gordon scheduled to report to #Browns Tuesday and will likely address media Wednesday. — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) November 6, 2017

Gordon last played in 2014 and has spent much of the last three years either in rehab or serving various suspensions. However, anticipating his return this season, the talented but troubled receiver has been working at N.U.M.A. Speed in Gainesville, Florida where he’s focused on running and cutting using sand resistance.

Gordon’s manager, Michael Johnson, has recently stated that the former second-round supplement draft pick is in “the best shape of his life.”

Although Gordon will not report to the Browns until Tuesday, general manager Sashi Brown will speak to the media regarding his return on Monday afternoon.