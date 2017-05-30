Report: Josh McCown has been ‘far and away’ best QB for Jets

The New York Jets will likely wait until well into training camp to announce their starting quarterback for Week 1, but it has become quite clear that Josh McCown has an early advantage.

While watching practice on Monday, Connor Hughes of NJ.com concluded that McCown has vastly outplayed Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty.

I think it's safe to say McCown is far and away the best QB at OTAs #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 30, 2017

That meshes with a previous report that claimed McCown is the “heavy favorite” to win the Week 1 starting job, and we should not be surprised by that. Petty threw three touchdowns and seven interceptions in five games last season and finished with a passer rating of 60.0. Hackenberg is entering his second year, and some of the reports we heard about him last year were very unflattering.

It should be noted that coaches have been more pleased with Hackenberg this offseason, but it seems like he still has a long way to go. With Todd Bowles likely coaching for his job, the 38-year-old McCown makes the most sense.