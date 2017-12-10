Josh McCown suffered broken hand against Broncos

Josh McCown left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets after taking a hit to the hand, and the injury is likely going to keep the veteran quarterback out for the remainder of the season.

Following his team’s 23-0 loss to the Denver Broncos, Jets head coach Todd Bowles revealed that McCown suffered a broken left hand.

McCown’s surprisingly solid play this season is one of the main reasons the Jets have exceeded expectations. Prior to leaving Sunday’s game, he had thrown for 2,880 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The 38-year-old’s passer rating of 96.7 is the second-highest mark of his career.

The Jets are still searching for a long-term solution at quarterback, so McCown was filling more of a bridge role. He may have played his last game in a Jets uniform.