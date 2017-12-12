Josh McCown may be considering retirement after broken hand

Veteran New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown may be calling it quits after 15 seasons in the NFL.

In an appearance Tuesday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” Matt Forte, one of McCown’s teammates on the Jets, revealed that McCown hinted at retirement after suffering a season-ending broken hand in Week 14.

“In the locker room, I had talked to Josh when I first came in the locker room,” said Forte, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I was like, ‘How bad is it?’ and he told me obviously his hand was broken.

“He didn’t even know that when he threw the ball, he threw it to me and I caught it,” Forte continued. “He told me like, ‘That might be my last pass.’ I was like, ‘Of the season or …?’ Because you never know. I mean, this is Josh’s 15th year in the league.”

McCown was surprisingly effective in 13 games for the Jets this season, throwing for 2,926 yards and 18 touchdowns. But he will turn 39 in July and has battled other significant injuries these last couple of years, so retirement has to be weighing pretty heavily on his mind right about now.