Josh McDaniels dropping out of 49ers’ head coaching search

The San Francisco 49ers are not going to be hiring Josh McDaniels as their next head coach, and that decision was reportedly one that was made by McDaniels himself.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported on Monday that McDaniels has withdrawn his name from consideration in San Francisco. McDaniels interviewed for the job and was said to be the front-runner, but he has four young children and is hesitant to uproot his family to move across the country.

McDaniels later confirmed that he will remain with the New England Patriots.

Josh McDaniels confirms he is staying with Patriots. "At this time, best for family and myself to remain here in New England." — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 16, 2017

According to La Canfora, the 49ers are “very high” on Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. They also announced over the weekend that they interviewed Seattle Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable, who was once the head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

McDaniels has loved working with Tom Brady, and it’s clear the feeling is mutual when you read some of the things Brady said about the OC recently. At age 40, McDaniels is still very young by head coaching standards. His stock should only continue to rise as long as he remains with Brady and Bill Belichick.