Josh McDaniels receiving interest from Rams, Jaguars, 49ers

Josh McDaniels is a hot commodity on the coaching market.

The New England Patriots offensive coordinator is receiving interest from multiple teams for their coaching vacancies.

According to USA Today’s tom Pelissero, McDaniels has received interest from the Rams, Jaguars and 49ers.

#Rams plan to start interviews this week with offensive assistants. Among those they've already reached out on: Josh McDaniels, Sean McVay. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2017

McDaniels can interview this week because of #Patriots bye. #Jaguars, #49ers also among those reaching out, I'm told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2017

McDaniels, 40, has been with the Patriots since 2012 — his second stint with the team. He previously had an unsuccessful stint as head coach of the Broncos, which ended in his firing midway through his second season. He was also involved in a videotaping scandal at the time.

McDaniels is older now, a little wiser and more experienced, and he should be better prepared to become a head coach this time.