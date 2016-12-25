Report: Josh McDaniels likely to leave Patriots, take head coaching gig

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is going to get a lot of looks from teams seeking a head coach, and he sounds inclined to take one.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, McDaniels will have his pick of head jobs this offseason, and he will probably take one. The only caveat is that he is unlikely to take another AFC East job, which rules out the Buffalo Bills, and is also unlikely to coach one of New England’s rivals, such as the Indianapolis Colts.

There has been some talk of McDaniels going somewhere with backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, but it does not seem to be a huge priority.

It won’t be McDaniels’s first stint as a head coach, as he went 11-17 in parts of two seasons with the Denver Broncos from 2009 to 2010.

We already know of at least one team that might look to McDaniels. He’s one of the hotter coordinator names in the league right now, and for that reason, is probably on his way out of New England and in line for a promotion.