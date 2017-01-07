Report: Josh McDaniels, Louis Riddick may be package deal for 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are the only franchise seeking both a coach and a general manager, and they may be getting a package deal of two candidates.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole, New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick are looking like a two-for-one deal and may be headed to the Bay Area together.

Increasing talk that Josh McDaniels and Louis Riddick are actually tied to each other for a coach/GM pairing with #49ers being the spot. — Jason Cole (@JasonColeBR) January 7, 2017

Riddick has received some buzz in league circles as a potential executive. He’s served as a front office analyst for ESPN since 2013, with previous stints as the director of pro personnel for both the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles. As for McDaniels, he’s probably the most sought-after coordinator candidate in this offseason’s coaching carousel.

It’s a risk for San Francisco, to be certain, but they might not have to sell it that hard. McDaniels reportedly prefers the job, and it makes sense if he wants to get Riddick hired along with him. He wouldn’t be able to do it anywhere else.