Report: Josh McDaniels could bide time with Patriots until Bill Belichick retires

Many were surprised by New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels passing up all available head coaching opportunities in this particular cycle. A new report indicates, however, that he may be content to wait things out for the right situation.

According to Jason Cole of Bleacher Report, McDaniels wants a “ready-made situation” where he can work under a general manager with strong personnel skills. For that reason, some expect him to wait things out in New England and see if coach Bill Belichick has any intention of retiring anytime soon.

Failing that, McDaniels is also reportedly eyeing the coaching situations in Detroit and Tennessee to see if anything changes there.

All indications are that McDaniels could have had the 49ers job, but he clearly didn’t see that as the stable situation he desires, probably rightly so. It’s rather evident now that he’s prepared to wait for the right fit as opposed to the first offer that comes his way.