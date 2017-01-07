Report: Josh McDaniels prefers 49ers job

Despite all their problems on and off the field, the San Francisco 49ers remain a prestigious franchise, and it’s helping their coaching search.

According to Eric Branch of SFGate, sources indicate that the 49ers are Josh McDaniels’s preferred coaching vacancy if he decides to take a head job somewhere.

The Patriots’ offensive coordinator is drawn to San Francisco for several reasons. First, they have a vacant general manager’s job as well, meaning McDaniels will be getting an entirely new regime with a clean slate. In addition, owner Jed York has pledged a slow, patient rebuilding process. Lastly, the Niners have a reputation as one of the NFL’s marquee franchises, something other interested teams such as the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars cannot boast.

There are probably not many people that would agree with McDaniels. They lack a franchise quarterback and have been a real mess of an organization since Jim Harbaugh left. That starts with ownership. McDaniels may want to rethink this one.