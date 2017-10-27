Josh Norman reportedly ‘good to go’ for Week 8 vs. Cowboys

The Washington Redskins will have their hands full trying to stop the Dallas Cowboys’ offense on Sunday, but the task will be much more manageable if star cornerback Josh Norman is cleared to return.

Norman, who has missed the last two games with a rib injury, is reportedly expected to play.

A source with knowledge of the injury tells me CB Josh Norman should be good to go Sun. assuming nothing happens between now and gametime. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 27, 2017

Washington allowed a whopping 34 points against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, so they could obviously use Norman’s help. Both the Redskins and Cowboys are 3-3 and tied for second in the NFC East, making Sunday’s matchup is an important one.

If Norman does play, he will likely spend much of his day covering Dez Bryant. If you remember, Norman made some critical comments about many of his NFC East rivals during the offseason, but Bryant shrugged them off. NFL fans should keep their fingers crossed that Norman is cleared to play, because battles between him and top receivers are always entertaining.