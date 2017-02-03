Josh Norman: Covering Julio Jones is like ‘death without dying’

Washington cornerback Josh Norman has a whole lot of experience covering Julio Jones from his time with the Carolina Panthers.

Jones has evolved into a monster for the Atlanta Falcons, and Norman confirmed that the receiver is everything people believe him to be and then some.

“The sweet sensation of death without dying,” Norman said of covering Jones, via Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report. “You’re trapped in time. A split second feels like a lifetime in the moment of a play. So for me, it was like I was trapped in that butterfly effect. People say that they go through this when they know they’re about to have an accident. They think about everything within that moment. That is where we were at. We were in that moment for what seemed like the entire game.

“It’s like watching 300. The sweetest thing to them in the ultimate battle is a sweet death. The sweetest thing to me in an ultimate battle is a Julio Jones. He pushes our level to a point where it’s like being in Super Saiyan range. You elevate from Super Saiyan 3 to Super Saiyan 4. You know what I’m saying? Like a Goku or something.”

Jones has been clowning people all postseason. Norman seems to relish going against him and makes it sound like a life-and-death struggle.