Josh Norman: NFC East is going to have ‘bad blood’ this year

Josh Norman says we can expect to continue seeing fireworks out of the NFC East.

Norman was interviewed by BR Mag’s Tyler Dunne for a feature which gave an in-depth look at his personality. One thing the outspoken Washington cornerback said was that he expects the bad blood to continue among the NFC East rivalries.

“Trust me when I tell you, it’s going to be bad blood this year,” Norman told Dunne. “You think the NFC East didn’t like each other before? This year right here? There’s going to be a lot of fines and maybe some suspensions. I’m going to be honest with you: This s— is going to get really ugly. Because I do have a safety that don’t give a f— and I definitely don’t. And I know they don’t have that many people on the offense who do on their side.”

A lot of fines and suspensions? The NFL has been forewarned.

Norman also had some words for rival Odell Beckham Jr. He said the Giants receiver tries to act tough when he really isn’t.

‘He tries to be a tough guy. He tries to put on this persona which he’s not,” Norman told Dunne.

Norman also described Odell is a kid who tries to act out when things get physical.

As if his thoughts on Beckham weren’t enough, Norman also downplayed Dez Bryant’s dominance, saying he’s past his prime and “just a guy” now. Maybe that’s his way of trying to gain a psychological edge for a tough matchup.