Josh Norman hints Odell Beckham is mentally unstable: Facing him is ‘not fun’

Josh Norman may claim his feud with Odell Beckham Jr is a thing of the past, but the remarks he continues to make about the New York Giants wide receiver indicate otherwise.

In a lengthy feature about Julio Jones from Tyler Dunne of Bleacher Report, Norman spoke about how disappointing it was to square off against Beckham twice in a season and not get to face Jones, a former division rival. While he enjoyed the competitive battles against Jones, Norman says he just fears for his life when he has to cover Beckham.

“S—, when I’m going against an Odell Beckham, hell, I’m just trying to stay alive and not have this guy do some crazy s—,” the Washington Redskins cornerback explained. “I’m looking over my shoulder like, ‘What the f— are you doing?'”

Aside from that, Norman insists containing Beckham is not a challenging task. In fact, he says he can’t even get amped up for the matchup.

“What for?” Norman asked. “I go out there. I contain him. I stay in front of him and don’t let him score. F— it. Catch some yards. I don’t care. As long as I don’t let you score, I don’t care about all that other s—. With Julio, I care about that because it’s the sweetest sensation. I’m growing in the game. We’re not talking back and forth. We’re not talking s—. Our play is talking.

“And when you can be in that moment in time? That’s the sweetest sensation I could ever get. But f—ing with this guy over here, you don’t know if you’re going to get blindsided or chop-blocked on this play! It’s like, What the f—? I’m looking over my back the entire time! … That s— is not fun.”

We know all about the history between Norman and Beckham, and we also know Beckham has a tendency to lose his cool. If you don’t believe that, just ask the kicking net the receiver assaulted earlier this year.

Norman has done a good job defending Beckham, but he probably exaggerates how little of a challenge OBJ presents. Don’t be surprised if the rivalry gets a little more heated next season.