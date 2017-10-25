pixel 1
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Josh Norman reportedly ‘pushing to play’ Sunday

October 25, 2017
by Grey Papke

Josh Norman

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman is reportedly ready to get back in action sooner rather than later.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Norman is reportedly “pushing to play” despite remaining limited in practice.

Originally, Norman was set to miss about a month of action when he went down with rib and lung injuries on Oct. 2. If he were to return Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, it would come about a week ahead of his original timetable. Washington may still elect to hold him out another week, though, as nothing has been confirmed either way yet.

