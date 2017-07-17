Josh Norman seemingly responds to Panthers GM getting fired

The Carolina Panthers fired their general manager on Monday, and you won’t be surprised to see who was the first to celebrate the surprising decision.

Josh Norman, who left the Panthers last offseason to sign with Washington following a highly-publicized contract dispute, appeared to respond to the news of Dave Gettleman’s firing with a tweet.

While the team’s decision was a bit delayed, the way Gettleman handled the Norman situation likely contributed to it. The Panthers used the franchise tag on Norman and later rescinded it after the All-Pro cornerback was seeking a long-term deal with a high average annual value. Norman indicated that he was blindsided by the decision and said he would have been willing to make things work if the Panthers didn’t leave him in the dark. You can read more of what he said here.

Norman ended up signing a five-year deal with Washington, and the Panthers went 6-10 last season after winning the NFC title the year before. We’re not surprised to see Norman celebrating Gettleman’s misfortune.