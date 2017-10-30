JuJu Smith-Schuster has funny remark about 97-yard score against Lions

First we had Hassan Whiteside trying to get his 2K rating up. Now we have JuJu Smith-Schuster trying to get his Madden rating up.

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver had quite the day in a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, logging seven catches for 193 yards, including a 97-yard touchdown reception where he ran right past the Detroit secondary.

After the game, Smith-Schuster was asked about the play, particularly why he kept looking back on his way to the end zone.

“To be honest, the reason I kept looking back because in Madden, my speed is 82, 83,” he responded, per Bryan DeArdo of 247Sports. “The next thing you know, I pulled away, swerved to the right and was able to get the touchdown. I don’t know. Hopefully after today, it gets boosted up.”

Smith-Schuster did only run a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash at this year’s combine, but Sunday’s run proved he has sneaky speed for 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds. At the very least, he is winning the Internet in more ways than one these days.