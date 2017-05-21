JuJu Smith-Schuster shares great Antonio Brown story

JuJu Smith-Schuster could see some time lined up opposite Antonio Brown this season, and it’s amazing to him just how far he has come in so little time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout took to Twitter on Sunday to share a great story about going from reaching out to Brown for advice on Instagram when he was still in college at USC to working out on the field with the five-time Pro Bowler just over a year later as a teammate .

Went from over a year ago asking @Ab84 for some tips on IG to working with him on the field as a WR for the @Steelers. God is good 🙏🏾 #IGWT pic.twitter.com/M8gAEnFPlJ — Juju Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuju19) May 21, 2017

Smith-Schuster was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round of last month’s draft with the No. 62 overall pick. While he didn’t exactly get the warmest welcome from the other Steelers wide receivers, the opportunity to learn firsthand from Brown will likely be more than enough for Smith-Schuster.

