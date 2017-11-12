JuJu Smith-Schuster, Le’Veon Bell re-enact Green-Ramsey scuffle after touchdown

The tussle between A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey is now being used as a touchdown celebration.

It was adopted by JuJu Smith-Schuster and Le’Veon Bell of the ever-inventive Pittsburgh Steelers after they scored Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Lol JuJu and Leveon mocking AJ Green and Jalen Ramsey pic.twitter.com/j2Cyit3N0C — Karan Gill (@GillKvs) November 12, 2017

Credit to both players, as it was a fairly accurate representation of what actually happened between Green and Ramsey. Plus, with the NFL’s relaxed celebration rules, they can get away with it, too. It’s not the first inventive celebration of the season for Smith-Schuster, who most definitely has a sense of humor and isn’t afraid to put it on display during games.