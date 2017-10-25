JuJu Smith-Schuster wants nothing to do with Mia Khalifa

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster may be a rookie, but he has been around long enough to see what happens to athletes who get mixed up with Mia Khalifa.

On Tuesday, Khalifa decided that Smith-Schuster is her new favorite person to follow on Twitter. The former adult film star paid Smith-Schuster an innocent enough compliment, but it was not well-received.

You are my new favorite follow on twitter @TeamJuJu #TeamFindJujusBike — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) October 24, 2017

Oh hell nah, I’m not fallin for this lol. I’m young not stupid https://t.co/i2rmgT2pqt — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 25, 2017

Khalifa was a good sport about getting shut down once again, and she decided to bring Le’Veon Bell into the discussion.

If you’re feeling bad for Khalifa, don’t. Has she been shut down publicly on more than one occasion recently? Sure, but putting athletes on blast is one of the ways she made a name for herself. What goes around comes around.