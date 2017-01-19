Julian Edelman: Comments about Antonio Brown video ‘taken out of context’

Julian Edelman made some comments about the infamous Antonio Brown locker room video earlier this week that sounded like shots at the Steelers organization, but the Patriots wideout insists that is not the way he meant it.

On Monday, the morning after Brown’s video of Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin’s speech went viral, Edelman ruffled some feathers by chalking the antics up to “how that team is run.”

“Hey, people have different rules,” Edelman said. “That’s how that team is run. I personally don’t think that would be something that would happen in our locker room, but hey whatever. Some people like red and some people like blue. Some people like tulips and some people like roses, whatever.”

Ben Roethlisberger was not pleased with the remarks, and he fired back by noting that the Steelers have won six Super Bowls because they have some of the best owners in the business. In a conference call with the Pittsburgh media on Wednesday, Edelman tried to clarify his stance.

“Yeah, I mean I think it was taken out of context,” he said, per Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com. “I have nothing but respect for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They’re an unbelievable franchise. It starts from the top with the Rooney Family, coach Tomlin, I think they just mis[interpreted] — I mean, I don’t know, I may have said it, but I think more of that was that it’s not the way we would do it here. That’s just how that goes. There was no maliciousness about it, but it’s whatever. That’s what the media does, try to make stories.”

In fairness to Tomlin, he had no idea he was being recorded and unloaded on Brown with some strong words of his own. It’s not as if the Steelers allow that type of thing to happen, though some would argue Brown’s teammates should have told him to put the phone down instead of goofing off with him.

One thing we know for sure: we’re glad Brown’s decision and the fallout from it has added some extra drama to Sunday’s big game.