Julian Edelman receives apology letter from teacher who doubted him

If you didn’t know who Julian Edelman was and you saw him walking down the street, your first thought probably wouldn’t be, “He must be a star wide receiver in the NFL.” Edelman has been doubted his entire life, and one of the people who didn’t believe in him recently took some time to apologize.

On Tuesday morning, Edelman shared a photo of a letter he received from a teacher at the College of San Mateo who thought the New England Patriots star was setting unrealistic goals for himself back in 2006.

set your goals high.

do whatever it takes to achieve them. #motivation pic.twitter.com/1eoaG2yp9w — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 18, 2017

“You made some comment about ‘going to the league,’ and I said something about setting realistic goals, about how few people successfully enter the ranks of the professional athlete, blah, blah, blah,” the unnamed educator wrote. “I don’t think it fazed you, frankly, but whenever I think back on it, I feel terrible, not because you proved me wrong, but because I stupidly voiced an uneducated opinion that implied I had distain for your passion for the game.”

Edelman, of course, went on to transfer to Kent State after setting records at CSM. He was a three-year starting quarterback at Kent State before being drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh round in 2009. Two Super Bowl titles and 425 NFL receptions later, and here we are.

Not only has Edelman become one of the best receivers in football, but he’s also responsible for one of the greatest catches in NFL history. Kudos to his former teacher for eating crow.