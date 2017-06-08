Report: Julian Edelman signs multiyear extension with Patriots

The New England Patriots have locked up one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets for several more years.

After NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Thursday that Julian Edelman and the New England Patriots were closing in on a contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the two sides have reached a multiyear deal.

Patriots and WR Julian Edelman now have reached agreement on a multi-year contract extension, per sources. @MikeGarafolo predicted deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2017

Edelman was entering the final year of his four-year contract with the Patriots. He was scheduled to make a base salary of $3 million in 2017, which is a bargain considering how productive he is in New England’s offense.

Edelman, who turned 31 in May, has averaged 89 catches per season over the last four years. He also made one of the best catches in Super Bowl history back in February and has been an incredibly clutch player for the Patriots. Brady will be happy he is sticking around.