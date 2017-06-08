Report: Julian Edelman, Patriots close to agreement for contract extension

Julian Edelman is entering the final year of his contract with the New England Patriots, but it does not sound like the star wide receiver will be hitting free agency next March.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that Edelman is on the verge of signing a contract extension.

Patriots and WR Julian Edelman are moving toward a contract extension that should be completed in the next day or so, sources say. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 8, 2017

Edelman is set to make just $3 million in base salary in 2017, which is an incredible value for the type of production he puts out. However, he recently turned 31 and understands that he is more valuable to New England’s offensive system than he would be anywhere else. While his numbers may indicate that Edelman is a true No. 1 receiver, there’s no chance he would get paid like one of the top wideouts in the game if he hit the open market.

With Edelman set to sign an extension, the biggest question mark with the Patriots receiving corps will be whether the team elects to keep one of Tom Brady’s favorite playoff targets heading into Week 1.