Julian Edelman, Stephon Gilmore thrown out of practice after fight

The New England Patriots are coming off a Super Bowl win, but that doesn’t mean their intensity level in training camp has changed. To wit, two of their players were throwing out of practice Tuesday for fighting.

Julian Edelman and Stephon Gilmore were tossed from practice after fighting near the end zone following an incomplete pass during team drills. Edelman apparently felt that Gilmore, the team’s big offseason signing at CB, was holding, and got upset. The two began wrestling on the ground and their helmets came off.

#Patriots WR @edelman11 sent off #PatsCamp field after getting into it with Stephon Gilmore. #patriots #nfl #trainingcamp #foxborough #pats #fight A post shared by Shaun Ganley (@eltiempo10) on Aug 1, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Bill Belichick doesn’t allow fighting at practice, so the players were told to take a hike.

Some may think it’s a sign of chaos if players fight at practice, but the intensity level this shows could be a good thing for a team that might be worried about a “Super Bowl hangover.”