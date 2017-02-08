Julian Edelman was mic’d up during miracle catch (Video)

Julian Edelman was wearing a mic during his miracle catch in Super Bowl 51 and his reaction was one of extreme confidence.

Late in the fourth quarter, Edelman a catch that won’t be forgotten by anyone who saw it. It will likely go down as one of the greatest in Super Bowl history. While everyone watching was in disbelief and wondering if Edelman did indeed catch it, the Patriots receiver was telling those around him he certainly did.

In the below video, Edelman can be heard saying “I caught it.”

The play was originally called a catch on the field, but was reviewed for confirmation. The play stood as a 23-yard gain, but the officials didn’t need a review for that. They could’ve just listened to Edelman. He was right, after all.

