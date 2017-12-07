Julio Jones delivers massive hit after interception (Video)

Julio Jones probably would have made for a great defensive player if he went that route instead of playing wide receiver. On Thursday night, we got a glimpse of just how hard of a hitter he can be.

Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan threw an interception right before halftime against the Saints, spoiling a potential field goal opportunity. New Orleans rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore had help over the top and played the inside route aggressively, which allowed him to get the pick. Even though he had a head start on Jones following the pick, the Falcons receiver caught up to him and brought him down with a huge hit.

JULIO JONES THE LINEBACKER pic.twitter.com/Xe8QBz7y6d — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 8, 2017

Linebacker, cornerback, safety — Jones probably would have been great at any of those positions.

Even after taking out some frustration on Lattimore, Jones was still heated following the interception and could be seen yelling at his coaches afterwards, seemingly over the play call.