Sunday, November 5, 2017

Julio Jones drops wide open touchdown (Video)

November 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

It’s just been that kind of season for Julio Jones.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver dropped a sure touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones was wide open after going deep on a 4th-and-7 play. Matt Ryan hit him with a nice pass, but he couldn’t hang on:

According to ESPN Stats & Information, that is Jones’ first drop in the end zone in five years.

The Falcons luckily forced a Panthers punt after turning it over on downs, and then they scored on their following possession to make it 20-17. As for Jones, he only has one touchdown all season. This helps explains why his total isn’t higher.

