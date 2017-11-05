Julio Jones drops wide open touchdown (Video)

It’s just been that kind of season for Julio Jones.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver dropped a sure touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Jones was wide open after going deep on a 4th-and-7 play. Matt Ryan hit him with a nice pass, but he couldn’t hang on:

Julio Jones got the Sunday Scaries pic.twitter.com/LKXYq7P95A — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

According to ESPN Stats & Information, that is Jones’ first drop in the end zone in five years.

Julio Jones dropped what would have been a 39-yard touchdown on 4th-and-7, the first time he's dropped a pass in the end zone since 2012. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 5, 2017

The Falcons luckily forced a Panthers punt after turning it over on downs, and then they scored on their following possession to make it 20-17. As for Jones, he only has one touchdown all season. This helps explains why his total isn’t higher.