Julio Jones: Matt Ryan does not need ring to be ‘elite’

Julio Jones provided an unequivocal answer when asked a question about whether or not his teammate Matt Ryan is an elite quarterback.

Jones was one of the more popular players at the Opening Night event for Super Bowl LI on Monday. The Atlanta Falcons receiver got some funny and off-beat questions, but also one legitimate one. He was asked whether Ryan, a former No. 1 overall pick, needs to win a Super Bowl ring to be considered elite.

“No. In my eyes, he does not,” said Jones in response. “In other peoples’ eyes, yes, maybe. But to me, he’s always been elite.”

Ryan has been considered part of the upper-echelon of quarterbacks for some time, but there is a healthy debate about whether or not he’s elite or in the same class as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, for instance.

Ryan did not have a very good season in 2015, but he made up for it with a campaign in 2016 that could win him the league MVP award.

Winning NFL MVP should boost Ryan’s status in the eyes of football fans. But for many, he will need to win a ring to be considered elite, contrary to what Jones believes.