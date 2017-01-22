Julio Jones reportedly playing through ‘a lot of pain,’ three injuries in foot

The Green Bay Packers have all of their banged-up starting receivers active for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, but they aren’t the only pass-catchers who will be playing at less than 100 percent health.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported before the NFC Championship Game that Julio Jones will be playing through “a lot of pain” in his injured foot. Glazer said Jones is dealing with multiple different injuries in that same foot.

“He’s OK, but he’s not fine. He’s playing through an awful lot of pain,” Glazer said. “In fact, I’ve learned there are three injuries in that one foot — two to a toe and then a mid-foot injury as well. He’s in an awful lot of pain, but they expect him to tough it out.”

Jones has been dealing with the foot injury for over a month, and it caused him to miss two games during the regular season. He re-aggravated the injury in last weekend’s win over the Seattle Seahawks.

In a game that is expected to be a shootout, the Falcons have to be at least slightly concerned about Jones’ status. He is one of the most explosive receivers in the league, so a nagging foot injury could inhibit his ability to make plays.

Jones certainly won’t get any sympathy from the Packers, as their top receiver is playing through a very painful injury of his own.