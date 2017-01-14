Julio Jones re-aggravates toe injury in win over Seahawks

The status of Julio Jones will be a major storyline to keep your eye on ahead of the NFC Championship Game next weekend.

Jones did not play at the end of Atlanta’s win over Seattle in the playoffs on Saturday after re-aggravating a toe injury. Falcons coach Dan Quinn confirmed that Jones re-aggravated his toe problem.

Jones missed two games during the regular season in mid-December but returned for Weeks 16 and 17. The toe situation was something the Falcons monitored through the end of the regular season.

Atlanta’s bye week for the wild-card round helped Jones rest and recover, which allowed him to play well on Saturday. He had six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown in the 36-20 win over Seattle and outplayed Richard Sherman.

Jones is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL and still had 1,409 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the regular season despite missing two games.