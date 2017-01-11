Julio Jones says he will not hesitate to tell referees about Seahawks’ physicality

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones is expecting a physical matchup with Seattle Seahawks defensive backs, and he says he won’t be afraid to tell referees if he feels contact is excessive.

“When we’re in a game, I’ll go look at them like that and say, ‘You didn’t see it?,’ if they didn’t see it,” Jones told Vaughn McClure of ESPN. “I’m not going to sit up there and cry about anything. It is what it is. But you’ve got to alert them. Some refs just let you play, too. It’s like, ‘All right, you’re going to let us play? Then we’re going to go out here and play. If you’re going to call it, call it. Just let me know how you’re going to officiate this game.’

“But if you grab me early, I’m going to let the ref know. And if they’re not calling it, it’s going to be a physical game.”

The topic of discussion stems from this incident back when the two teams met in October. Jones obviously has no intention of losing a game on something like that again, so he wants to make clear when things are happening in the secondarythat he feels shouldn’t be.