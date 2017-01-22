Ad Unit
Sunday, January 22, 2017

Julio Jones stiffarm gets strong Twitter reaction

January 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Julio Jones stiffarm

Julio Jones put on quite the performance in the NFC Championship Game — especially for someone who supposedly has a severe foot injury.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver had 7 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns after just 32 minutes of football against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. His biggest play came on a 73-yard touchdown early in the third quarter where he broke out a massive stiff-arm on Green Bay’s defense:

The powerful touchdown and stiffarm from Jones received quite the reaction on Twitter:


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus