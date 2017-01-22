Julio Jones stiffarm gets strong Twitter reaction
Julio Jones put on quite the performance in the NFC Championship Game — especially for someone who supposedly has a severe foot injury.
The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver had 7 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns after just 32 minutes of football against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. His biggest play came on a 73-yard touchdown early in the third quarter where he broke out a massive stiff-arm on Green Bay’s defense:
Julio Jones just a beast. pic.twitter.com/LisN3NasPA
— ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) January 22, 2017
The powerful touchdown and stiffarm from Jones received quite the reaction on Twitter:
Julio treated those DBs like their mommas not watching the game..so disrespectful
— BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) January 22, 2017
Juuuuuuuulio!! pic.twitter.com/vn4L7Zycjq
— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 22, 2017
Julio Jones to the entire Packers D today pic.twitter.com/P5Ikkmwoyi
— Allen Vaughan (@AllenVaughanDMR) January 22, 2017
You have to be a grown man to deal with Julio Jones. He's too big & strong to play patty cake at the line, and he can run.. Need help &
— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) January 22, 2017
STOP THE FIGHT!!! AARON RODGERS HAS A FAMIL…nvm
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) January 22, 2017