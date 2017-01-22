Julio Jones stiffarm gets strong Twitter reaction

Julio Jones put on quite the performance in the NFC Championship Game — especially for someone who supposedly has a severe foot injury.

The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver had 7 catches for 144 yards and two touchdowns after just 32 minutes of football against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. His biggest play came on a 73-yard touchdown early in the third quarter where he broke out a massive stiff-arm on Green Bay’s defense:

The powerful touchdown and stiffarm from Jones received quite the reaction on Twitter:

Julio treated those DBs like their mommas not watching the game..so disrespectful — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) January 22, 2017

Julio Jones to the entire Packers D today pic.twitter.com/P5Ikkmwoyi — Allen Vaughan (@AllenVaughanDMR) January 22, 2017

You have to be a grown man to deal with Julio Jones. He's too big & strong to play patty cake at the line, and he can run.. Need help & — Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) January 22, 2017