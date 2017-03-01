Julio Jones to be evaluated, may need surgery on injured foot

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones still might need surgery on his injured foot.

According to Falcons coach Dan Quinn, Jones will be checked out by doctors later in the week to determine a treatment plan for his bad foot, which may include a surgical procedure.

Julio Jones is going to visit with doctors later this week. Surgery a consideration. Quinn said he's still not sure. — Conor Orr (@ConorOrr) March 1, 2017

Jones spent the latter part of the season battling a number of foot issues, including a sprained toe. We heard back then that a surgery was a possibility once the offseason rolled around. It certainly didn’t hinder him that much, as he put up a two touchdown, 180 yard performance in the NFC Championship and added 87 more yards on just four catches in the Super Bowl.