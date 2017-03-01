Ad Unit
Julio Jones to be evaluated, may need surgery on injured foot

March 1, 2017
by Grey Papke

Julio Jones

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones still might need surgery on his injured foot.

According to Falcons coach Dan Quinn, Jones will be checked out by doctors later in the week to determine a treatment plan for his bad foot, which may include a surgical procedure.

Jones spent the latter part of the season battling a number of foot issues, including a sprained toe. We heard back then that a surgery was a possibility once the offseason rolled around. It certainly didn’t hinder him that much, as he put up a two touchdown, 180 yard performance in the NFC Championship and added 87 more yards on just four catches in the Super Bowl.


