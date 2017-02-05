Report: Julio Jones could need toe surgery after Super Bowl

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has been battling pain in his foot for several weeks, and he may end up needing surgery during the offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jones could undergo a procedure on his sprained toe after the Super Bowl.

#Falcons WR Julio Jones, who is battling a sprained toe, faces the prospect of surgery post-#SuperBowl, sources say. Evaluation after today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2017

Jones has actually been playing through several injuries in his foot, and he is said to be in a lot of pain. While he has hardly turned in a full practice all season, he had no problem making beastly plays like this during the NFC Championship Game. With two weeks off since then, Jones should be just fine against the New England Patriots.