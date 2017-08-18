Justin Britt supports protesting Michael Bennett during anthem

Michael Bennett asked for support from white players in seeking recognition of the social issues in America, and he received some.

Seattle Seahawks center Justin Britt stood by Bennett’s side during the national anthem prior to the Seahawks’ preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday night.

Seahawks center Justin Britt stands with are on Michael Bennett as he sits during anthem. pic.twitter.com/G60j7Vzxqo — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 19, 2017

Michael Bennett sat again for the national anthem, with Justin Britt standing by his side (@bcondotta) https://t.co/otgRZNssga pic.twitter.com/Zq1SP3RdKV — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) August 19, 2017

Cornerback Jeremy Lane also stood in front of Bennett and had his back turned to the field during the anthem.

Though Colin Kaepernick, the first player to protest by kneeling for the national anthem, is not in the league, Bennett and others are trying to continue the dialogue about the issues Kaepernick to which the unemployed QB was trying to bring attention.

Bennett sat during the playing of the national anthem in Seattle’s first preseason game and made some headlines, as did Marshawn Lynch. Bennett then said during the week that the country needs white athletes to stand with black athletes in order for matters to progress. The Eagles’ Chris Long took a stand when he put his arm around teammate Malcolm Jenkins during the anthem earlier in the week, and now Britt is doing the same. The center is doing so after signing a 3-year contract extension with the Seahawks on Thursday.