Justin Gilbert reportedly suspended for a year

Former top-10 pick Justin Gilbert has reportedly been suspended for a year by commissioner Roger Goodell.

Gilbert was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers in February and was later suspended four games for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. Now NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says Gilbert has been suspended a year.

Source: Free agent CB Justin Gilbert has been suspended for a year by commissioner Roger Goodell. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 20, 2017

Gilbert was a bust after being taken No. 8 overall by the Browns in 2014. He was a problem in the locker room that season, then missed time in 2015 after suffering a concussion, and Cleveland traded Gilbert to Pittsburgh prior to last season. He was also involved in a road rage incident in 2015.

Gilbert has 42 tackles and one interception during his three-year NFL career. He is a free agent and will probably remained unsigned for the foreseeable future.