Justin Hunter visiting with Patriots

The New England Patriots could use a fast, big-play wide receiver to add to their balanced offensive attack, and they reportedly hosted one for a visit on Friday.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, former second-round pick Justin Hunter was in Foxboro visiting with the Patriots.

Source: former Bills, Dolphins and Titans WR Justin Hunter is in Foxborough visiting the Patriots today. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 10, 2017

Hunter, still just 25, has failed to live up to his potential in his first four NFL seasons. The 6-foot-4 receiver caught just 10 passes for 189 yards with the Buffalo Bills last year, though he proved he is a viable red zone threat by scoring four touchdowns.

In three seasons with the Tennessee Titans before he went to Buffalo, Hunter never seemed to get on track and emerge as the player who showed so much potential at the University of Tennessee. He also dealt with some off-field issues, so things have not gone as planned for him. Hunter averages an impressive 16.7 yards per catch for his career.