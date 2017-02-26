Titans LB Justin Staples sued by Trump Hotel over wedding reception

Tennessee Titans linebacker Justin Staples is probably one of the many NFL players who hate Donald Trump, and we say that without having any knowledge of his political viewpoints or affiliations. This is more about a lawsuit.

According to TMZ, Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago is suing Staples for allegedly not paying the remaining balance on his and his wife Amber’s wedding reception, which was held last June. The lawsuit claims Staples paid just $30,000 of the $79,484 he owed, but there may be a reason for that.

As TMZ notes, the lawsuit mentions that the hotel took a little more than $5,000 off the bill the night of the reception. That could indicate that there was some sort of problem that the venue was responsible for, which may explain why Staples did not pay the remainder of the balance.

Staples’ agent told TMZ that his client paid all of the money he was required to pay and that the lawsuit is “baseless.”

While Trump himself is obviously not directly involved with settling wedding reception disputes at his hotels, we wouldn’t be surprised if Staples isn’t his biggest fan now that there has been a lawsuit. We know a few players who would almost certainly side with the Titans linebacker, no matter what the circumstances.