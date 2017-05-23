Justin Tuck believes Jason Pierre-Paul is better player without 10 fingers

Jason Pierre-Paul has had to make some major adjustments since he mangled his hand in a fireworks accident nearly two years ago, and one of his former teammates feels the star defensive end has made them and then some.

Justin Tuck, who won a Super Bowl with Pierre-Paul when the two were teammates with the New York Giants, told Ralph Vacchiano of SNY that he feels Pierre-Paul is a better player now than he was three seasons ago.

“What I love about Jason is adversity hit with the accident and everybody kind of wrote him off,” Tuck said Monday. “I think he’s actually a better player now. And I say that from the perspective of he’s learning how to utilize all of his abilities. Whereas before I think he was more of a … one-trick pony is not the right word. I think he was relying on the one or two things that he did really, really well. I think now he’s become more of a complete player.”

Pierre-Paul recorded 16.5 sacks during the 2011 season, and he has not come close to that number since he lost his entire right index finger, a portion of his thumb and a portion of his middle finger. However, he did show a lot of promise last season with seven sacks in just 12 games. He was also one of the best in the game at pressuring the quarterback.

“What I love about him is just how his character has changed,” Tuck added. “How he’s focused, how he’s put things in perspective in his life. That bodes well for him. So yeah, I really feel confident in him being the leader going forward.”

The Giants feel Pierre-Paul can still be the same player he was pre-injury. They proved that when they signed the 28-year-old to a four-year, $62 million contract this offseason.

When you see the damage that Pierre-Paul suffered in the fireworks mishap, you’ll understand why it is so remarkable that he is still playing at a high level. Tuck is obviously impressed with that, as are many others.