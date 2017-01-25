Justin Tucker hits 75-yard field goal during Pro Bowl practice (Video)

Justin Tucker showed off his powerful leg during Pro Bowl practice.

Tucker and the rest of this year’s Pro Bowl players are in Orlando preparing for Sunday’s game. During Wednesday’s training session, Tucker connected on a field goal from 75 yards. Here’s the video he posted to his Twitter account.

From 75 in sunny Orlando! Shoutout to #RavensFlock!! pic.twitter.com/QYaxVw7FML — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) January 25, 2017

Granted, it was in perfect weather and there was no pressure on him, but that’s still pretty impressive. Since the Pro Bowl is meaningless, Andy Reid should let Tucker attempt one during the game. It would be fun to watch.

While 75 yards seems like a long way, and it is, the Ravens kicker says he just missed an 85-yard attempt during warmups in Denver. You can read his comments here. Broncos kicker Brandon McManus wasn’t buying it though, and called Tucker out on it.

Tucker put together one of the better seasons you’ll ever see for a kicker in 2016. He converted 38 of 39 attempts. The one miss was blocked. Included in that was a perfect 10-for-10 from beyond fifty yards. Tucker was also perfect (27-for-27) on extra points, which certainly aren’t automatic anymore thanks to the rule changes. Even Stephen Gostkowski, one of the more reliable kickers in the NFL, missed a couple this season.